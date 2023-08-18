Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Malibu Boats worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.