Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,837 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $59,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

LH opened at $212.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.