Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,333,516 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

