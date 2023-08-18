Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,778 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of UFP Technologies worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT opened at $156.77 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.84.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.