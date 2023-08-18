Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of FirstService worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 5.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1,163.8% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FirstService by 8.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $146.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.