Bfsg LLC Buys 275 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,703. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

