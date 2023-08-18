Bfsg LLC Has $763,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,094 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,269 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,586. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $37.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More

