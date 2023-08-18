Bfsg LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,853.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,018.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,863.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

