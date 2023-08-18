Bfsg LLC Invests $662,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 711,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,109. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

