Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Bilibili Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

