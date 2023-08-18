BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.50 million-$298.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.22 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.82-$1.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.92.

NYSE BILL opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

