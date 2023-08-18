Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Stock Down 0.8 %

Biocept stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 5,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

