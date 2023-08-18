BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.72

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 267807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,368 shares of company stock worth $856,252. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

