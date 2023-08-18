Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 6.4%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 35,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 714,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

