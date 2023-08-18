Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 5.5%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.01. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Bioqual Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

