Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,841.80

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,841.80 ($48.74) and traded as low as GBX 3,795 ($48.14). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,800 ($48.20), with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

Bioventix Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,821.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,841.53. The company has a market cap of £198.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,406.25 and a beta of 0.42.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

