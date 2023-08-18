BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

SBUX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $96.53. 439,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,039. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

