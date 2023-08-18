BIP Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,072 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.