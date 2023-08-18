BIP Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,014 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 8,119,617 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

