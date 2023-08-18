BIP Wealth LLC Invests $298,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. 28,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

