BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

