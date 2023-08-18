BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.05. The stock had a trading volume of 264,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $458.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.