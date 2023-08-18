BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $218.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

