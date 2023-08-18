BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.13. 1,796,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

