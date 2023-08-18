BIP Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

