BIP Wealth LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

RY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,315. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

