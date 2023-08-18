BIP Wealth LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $177.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

