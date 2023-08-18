Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.37

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 110136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$555.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.1165501 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

