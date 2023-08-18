Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00050743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.