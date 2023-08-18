BitcoinBR Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $1,170.81 and $92.21 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 183.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

