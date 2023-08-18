Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.74. 416,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,650,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
Bitfarms Stock Down 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.