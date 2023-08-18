Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.74. 416,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,650,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64.

In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

