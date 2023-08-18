BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $21,003.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $21,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,917 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,749.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BJ opened at $68.56 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
