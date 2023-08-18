BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

