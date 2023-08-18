Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BSM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.