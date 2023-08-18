BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of BL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 38,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after buying an additional 235,060 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

