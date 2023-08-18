Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading 4.8% Higher

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.47. 160,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 284,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $699.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

