BNB Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $216.62 or 0.00830500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $33.33 billion and $809.90 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,060 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,179.712254. The last known price of BNB is 214.8175803 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1571 active market(s) with $825,713,796.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
