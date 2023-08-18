Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile



Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

