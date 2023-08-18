Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$73.14.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$66.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$43.76 and a twelve month high of C$69.17.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

