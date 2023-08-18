Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,628 shares of company stock worth $13,223,351. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.