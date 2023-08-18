BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.43 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.