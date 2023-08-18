Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.46 ($0.03). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 113,131 shares traded.

Bowleven Trading Down 13.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -181.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

