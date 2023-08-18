Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,156. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

