Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 5,149,036 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 457.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149,036 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of Enel Chile worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 137,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 83,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Enel Chile by 17.2% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enel Chile stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 237,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,956. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

