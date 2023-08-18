Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 183,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 139,958 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 476,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 76,962 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $613.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

