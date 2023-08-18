Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 266,491 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,491 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.61% of Old Republic International worth $44,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 257,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,553. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

