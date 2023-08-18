Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $108.62 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $108,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,721. The stock has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

