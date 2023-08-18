Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 164.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,231 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $56,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 220,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

