Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Qorvo worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $98.32. 253,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,675. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

