Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 3,252 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 2.94% of National Western Life Group worth $25,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Price Performance

National Western Life Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.79. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.61 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.